MS Gov. declares state of emergency: "Not a time to panic"

Governor Tate says he is closely monitoring the change of events surrounding COVD-19 with the Dr. Thomas Dobbs and Director Greg Michel.

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves has now declared a state of emergency thanks to the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Reeves made the announcement in a Facebook live video Saturday afternoon.

This declaration allows the Mississippi State Department of Health and Mississippi Emergency Management to work together with all local and state agencies in order to meet citizens' needs.

"I urge all Mississippians to use caution. This is not a time to panic—we are acting calmly and steadily. In this state, we were prepared," stated Reeves.