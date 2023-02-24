MSCS reveals special summary report for the next superintendent based on the community's feedback

The search firm, Hazard, Young, Attea, and Associates (HYA) that the district hired will meet with the advisory committee to gather additional feedback next.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The search for the next Memphis Shelby County Schools superintendent continues.

Friday afternoon’s meeting will be the second public one of the year.

The search firm, Hazard, Young, Attea, and Associates (HYA) that the district hired will meet with the advisory committee to gather additional feedback on the next superintendent.

This comes after the district had a series of meetings with the community to get their feedback on what they want the next superintendent to achieve.

School leaders seem to have been transparent throughout this whole process. HYA has already individually met with all board members.

So far the firm is in the works of developing a job description for the role based on feedback from parents, teachers, students, and school leaders.

The firm released a Public Input Summary Report, which lists the ideal qualifications of the new superintendent. The community wants someone who:

Educator with experience in the classroom and gives attention to academics

Experience in a large, urban district

An MSCS and community-centered approach

An advocate

The report also lays out the ideal character traits, which include:

Integrity: Ethical and transparent

A visionary

Strong, collaborative, a compassionate listener

Willing to make tough decisions to benefit the district

The report is so detailed that it also quotes what teachers, parents, and students individually said about the next leader. The meeting will be on Friday at 4 p.m.