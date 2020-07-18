x
Multiple protest groups separated by law enforcement at Statehouse

Credit: WBNS-TV
Groups separated by law enforcement at the Ohio Statehouse on July 18, 2020.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Multiple protest groups had to be separated by law enforcement at the Ohio Statehouse Saturday afternoon.

A group hosted the Stand for America Rally, which started around noon, on the Statehouse grounds.

The rally at the Statehouse was billed as a gathering in support of freedom and the "principles America was founded on."

The rally was met by another group who marched there who are against the rally being held.

Chants of "Black Lives Matter, "All Lives Matter" and "USA" could be heard.

Before the rally, there was a march to the Statehouse and a rally against mandatory masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Masks are required in 19 Ohio counties, including Franklin County, due to a high risk of coronavirus exposure according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Around 2:45 p.m., a group protesting racial injustice gathered at the Statehouse steps.

