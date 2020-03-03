14 states voted on Super Tuesday. Here are the results.

In the race to challenge President Trump later this year, Joe Biden won ten states, but Bernie Sanders took the biggest -- California.

WASHINGTON — Millions of voters in 14 states from Maine to California headed to the polls on Super Tuesday, a day rich with delegates in the battle for the Democratic presidential nomination. About one-third of the delegates -- 1,357 -- were up for grabs.

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont seized victory in Tuesday’s biggest prize, California. A resurgent former Vice President Joe Biden won the most states, mostly in the African-American strongholds in the south, and the second-largest delegate state -- Texas.

Biden took Arkansas, Alabama, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia, while Sanders won California, Colorado, Utah and Vermont.

Early Wednesday afternoon, the Associated Press projected that Biden also won Maine.

In order to win on the first ballot at the convention, a Democratic candidate would need 1,991 delegates. Before Super Tuesday only 155 delegates were allotted between Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina, which have already voted.

Super Tuesday primaries were also held for Republicans. President Donald Trump won them all. Virginia canceled its primary. Its delegates are expected to go to Trump by default.

Once results start rolling in, we'll add them below. Until then, each state will have the time polls close and the number of delegates up for grabs.

Virginia

Projected winner: Joe Biden

- 99 delegates total available

Vermont

Projected winner: Bernie Sanders

- 16 delegates total available

North Carolina

Projected winner: Joe Biden

- 110 delegates total available

American Samoa

Projected winner: Mike Bloomberg

- 6 delegates total available

Alabama

Projected winner: Joe Biden

- 52 delegates available

Maine

Projected winner: Joe Biden

- 24 delegates available

Massachusetts

Projected winner: Joe Biden

- 91 delegates available

Oklahoma

Projected winner: Joe Biden

- 37 delegates available

Arkansas

Projected winner: Joe Biden

- 31 delegates available

Colorado

Projected winner: Bernie Sanders

- 67 delegates available

Tennessee

Projected winner: Joe Biden

- 64 delegates available

Texas

Projected winner: Joe Biden

- 288 delegates available

Minnesota

Projected winner: Joe Biden

- 75 delegates available

Utah

Projected winner: Bernie Sanders

- 29 delegates available

California

Projected winner: Bernie Sanders