2 Oklahoma police officers shot, suspect arrested

The Tulsa Police Department had been searching for the suspect since about 3:30 a.m. after he allegedly shot two officers during a traffic stop.

TULSA, Okla. β€” Two police officers in Tulsa, Oklahoma, were shot and critically wounded on the city's east side Monday morning and police arrested the suspected gunman following a more than seven-hour search, authorities said.

David Ware, 32, was arrested about 10:45 a.m., but details of how he was found and the circumstances of his arrest were not being immediately released, said Capt. Richard Meulenberg.

Police had been searching for Ware since about 3:30 a.m. after he allegedly shot two officers during a traffic stop. The officers remained in critical condition and their names have not been released.

A motive for the shooting was unclear and Ware had no known bias toward police, Meulenberg said.

β€œHe clearly did not want to be arrested,” Meulenberg said.

Court records show Ware has been charged with two counts of shooting with intent to kill and illegal possession of a firearm.