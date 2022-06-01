Grammys announce new date, location for 2022 ceremony

The award show was originally set to take place on Jan. 31, but was postponed over what organizers called “too many risks” from the omicron variant.

WASHINGTON — The Grammy Awards are heading to Las Vegas.

The 2022 ceremony, initially scheduled for Jan. 31st in Los Angeles, was postponed over what organizers called “too many risks” from the omicron variant.

The Recording Academy announced Tuesday the show will now take place on April 3 and be broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

"We are excited to take the GRAMMYs to Las Vegas for the very first time, and to put on a world-class show," Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said in a statement. "From the moment we announced the postponement of the original show date, we have been inundated with heartfelt messages of support and solidarity from the artist community."

The 2022 Grammys will be hosted again by comedian Trevor Noah.

Organizers did not say why they chose to move the ceremony from Los Angeles to Vegas, but the show's initial location, the newly renamed Crypto.com Arena, has two basketball games on the schedule for April 3.

Last year, like most major awards shows in early 2021, the Grammys were postponed due to coronavirus concerns. The show was moved from late January to mid-March and held with a spare audience made up of mostly nominees and their guests in and around the Los Angeles Convention Center, next door to its usual home, the arena then known as Staples Center.

The multitalented Jon Batiste is the leading nominee for this year's honors, grabbing 11 nods in a variety of genres including R&B, jazz, American roots music, classical and music video.