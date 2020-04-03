2024 Paris Olympics surfing event to be held in Tahiti

Surfing athletes during the 2024 Summer Olympics will compete on the other side of the world.

PARIS, France — The surfing events at the 2024 Paris Olympics will be held on the other side of the world in Tahiti.

The International Olympic Committee says it has signed off on Paris organizers’ wish to send surfing competitions more than 15,000 kilometers (9,000 miles) away to the Pacific island instead of using France’s Atlantic coast.

Olympic leaders were won over after doubts expressed last year by IOC President Thomas Bach.