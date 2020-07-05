About 21,000 Prepac dressers recalled due to tip-over concern

The recalled Prepac dressers are unstable and can tip over, if not anchored to the wall.

Prepac Manufacturing and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission have recalled about 21,000 Four-drawer chests because they are unstable and can tip over.

The company said the dressers pose a serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to small children.

Prepac said consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chests if it's not properly anchored to the wall, and place it in an area that children cannot access. The recalled chests were sold in three finishes, black, oak and white.

The following model numbers were included in the recall and are printed on the instruction manual:

Model: BEP-3031-4, Dimensions: 29-3/4”H x 30”W x 16”D, Finish: Black

Model: BBD-3031-4, Dimensions: 29-3/4”H x 30”W x 16”D, Finish: Black

Model: OBD-3031-4, Dimensions: 29-3/4”H x 30”W x 16”D, Finish: Oak

Model: WHD-3031-4, DImensions: 29-3/4”H x 30”W x 16”D, Finish: White

The items were sold online at Overstock.com, Target.com, Amazon.com and other online retailers from April 2005 through September 2018 for about $75.

Customers should contact Prepac at 877-773-7221 to receive a free tip-over restraint kit. Consumers can also request a one-time, free in-home installation of the wall anchor strap.