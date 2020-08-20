COVID-19 pandemic did not curb number of fatal police shootings, ACLU report says

There were 511 fatal police shootings from January to June of this year, according to the report. That's up from 484 shootings during the same time span in 2019.

WASHINGTON — During the coronavirus pandemic, the number of fatal shootings by police officers has not decreased and Blacks, Latinos and Native Americans are still more likely than white people to be shot and killed by law enforcement, according to a recent report by the American Civil Liberties Union.

The data found that police officers have continued to "fatally shoot people at the same rate during the first six months of 2020 as they did over the same period from 2015 to 2019," the report stated. This comes as Americans are encouraged to stay home to stop the spread of the coronavirus and police departments nationwide are trying to reduce their contact with the public as a COVID-19 measure.

"These sobering findings suggest that not even a deadly virus — one that has driven people indoors and required social distancing — can curb the American epidemic of fatal police shootings," the report said.

Researchers analyzed data from the Washington Post's “Fatal Force” database, which has tracked national and state-level data on fatal police shootings since 2015. The database has found that fatal police shootings remain at a constant of nearly 1,000 per year since 2015.

However, the report was limited to only fatal on-duty shootings, but not other types of incidents were people have died. So, police-caused deaths, such as those of Eric Garner, Freddie Gray or George Floyd were not recorded.

There were 511 fatal police shootings from January to June of this year, according to the report. This is up from the 484 shootings that happened during the same period in 2019. During the first six months of 2018, there were 550 fatal police shootings; in 2017, there were 493; in 2016, there were 498; and in 2015, there were 465.

Between 2015 and 2019, there has been an average of 19.4 fatal shootings per week during the first 27 weeks of the year, according to the report. In 2020, there has been the exact same average of fatal shootings per week.

During 2020's ninth week -- when the very first COVID-19 death was reported in the U.S. -- police officers fatally shot 22 people, matching the weekly maximum and nearly doubling the weekly minimum from the previous five years, the ACLU found.

The report noted that there was a slight drop in shootings for five weeks after the May 25 killing of George Floyd, a man who died after a Minneapolis police officer used his knee to pin down the handcuffed Black man's neck even after he stopped moving and pleading for air. Shootings "dropped precipitously" from more than 25 per week to fewer than 15, the report said.

Worldwide protests against police brutality and racial injustice followed Floyd's death, as well as calling for police reform and defunding police departments.

Despite the drop in shootings in June, the ACLU said it "cannot draw meaningful conclusions from data over such a brief time period" and that the organization will need to "carefully — and accurately — track police shootings over the coming weeks and months to better understand if, in fact, protests, public outrage, and accompanying policy changes have reduced police shootings."