Amtrak train strikes dump truck in northern Missouri, injuries reported

In a statement, Amtrak said the train struck the dump truck at a public crossing in Mendon, Missouri, at around 1:40 Monday afternoon.

MENDON, Mo. — Amtrak said multiple injuries were reported after a train struck a dump truck in Mendon, Missouri.

In a statement, Amtrak said the train struck the dump truck at a public crossing at around 1:40 Monday afternoon. Amtrak said the train was traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago and there were "approximately 243 passengers onboard."

Amtrak said there are early reports of injuries related to the crash, but did not say how many people may have been injured.

Three passengers were being taken from the scene to University Hospital in Columbia, hospital spokesman Eric Maze said. He did not have information on their conditions.

The Missouri Highway Patrol and other local law enforcement units were at the scene to help and Amtrak said it has deployed resources to the site.

Aerial footage of the crash showed the train off the tracks with multiple train cars tipped onto their sides. First responders were on the scene standing on top of the toppled train cars.

In an interview with CNN, passenger Robert Nightingale said every car other than the engine car tipped onto its side when the train hit the truck. He said he and other passengers had to climb out of the overturned cars after the crash and sat on top of the cars until first responders arrived.

He said the passengers were then taken to an area school where some were being treated by EMS workers.

Mendon, Missouri, is a town of about 160 people about 85 miles northwest of Columbia in Chariton County, Missouri.

The statement from Amtrak is as follows:

"On June 27, several cars derailed on train 4 traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago after striking a dump truck at a public crossing in Mendon, Missouri at 1:42 pm. There are approximately 243 passengers onboard with early reports of injuries. Local authorities are currently assisting customers and we have deployed Amtrak resources to assist. Additional details will be provided as available."

