April ACT test rescheduled for June amid coronavirus concerns

The ACT is rescheduling its April test for June.

The ACT college entrance exam is postponing its April testing until June. 

"The safety of students and test center staff is ACT’s top priority. ACT has rescheduled its April 4 national test date to June 13 across the U.S. in response to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19)" the organization said in a statement. 

All students registered for the April 4 test date will receive an email from the ACT with information on how to reschedule to June 13 for free. Students will also have the option to reschedule for a different national test date.