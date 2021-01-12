Authorities reveal more details after student opened fire at Michigan high school

ABC News obtained new information from law enforcement investigating the shooting.

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. — The 15-year-old student who shot and killed 4 students and injured 7 others at Oxford High School Tuesday has been arraigned on homicide charges, a law enforcement source told ABC News.

A magistrate arraigned the student on homicide and attempted homicide charges so the shooter could remain in custody. A decision on whether the suspect will be charged as an adult could come within the next 48 hours.

Detectives told ABC News that the preliminary investigation shows that the suspect had intent and that will factor into the recommendation of charges given to the prosecutor.

Detectives with the computer crimes unit have also obtained multiple devices, including what they believe to be the suspect's cell phone. That evidence, along with other digital and writings are being examined.

Questions still remain around how the suspect obtained their father's gun. Previous reports state the gun was purchased by the boy's father just four days prior to Tuesday's shooting. The suspect had practiced shooting with the gun and posted pictures of it and the target.

