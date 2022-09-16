Bed Bath & Beyond releases initial list of store closings

WASHINGTON — Bed Bath & Beyond has announced the first phase of stores that will be closing as part of the company's restructuring plan.
In August, the home goods retailer said it would close about 150 of its namesake stores and cut its workforce by 20%.
The initial list of store closings includes 56 locations across 21 states and Puerto Rico. The states losing the most stores in the first wave are California, Illinois and Michigan.
Bed Bath & Beyond did not respond when asked how soon the stores on the closings list would shutter their doors for good.
As of May, the retailer operated a total of 955 stores, including 769 Bed Bath & Beyond stores, 135 buybuy Baby stores and 51 stores under the names Harmon, Harmon Face Values or Face Values.
Bed Bath & Beyond store closings list
Arizona
Phoenix: 34750 N. North Valley Parkway
Tucson: 5225 South Calle Santa Cruz
California
Burbank: 201 East Magnolia Blvd.
Lakewood: 75 Lakewood Center Mall
Larkspur: 2601 Larkspur Landing Circle
Marina: 117 General Stilwell Drive
Palmdale: 39421 10th Street West
Redding: 1140 Hilltop Drive
Santee: 9918 Mission Gorge Road
San Leandro: 15555 East 14th Street, Suite 240
Connecticut
Stamford: Ridgeway Shopping Center, 2275 Summer Street
Waterford: 850 Hartford Turnpike
Florida
Sanford: 111 Towne Center Blvd.
Sunrise: 12801 W. Sunrise Blvd., Anchor C
Georgia
Snellville: Presidential Market Center, 1905 Scenic Hwy Suite 5000
Suwanee: 2623 Peachtree Pkwy
Iowa
Dubuque: 2475 N.W. Arterial
Waterloo: 1522 Flammang Drive
Illinois
Bourbonnais: 2056 North State Route 50
Carbondale: University Mall, 1265 E. Main Street
Fairview Heights: Fairview Center, 6611 N. Illinois
Gurnee: 6132 Grand Ave., Gurnee Mills Mall
Joliet: 2850 Plainfield Road
Schaumburg: 915 East Golf Road
Louisiana
Bossier City: 2900 Meadow Creek Drive
Massachusetts
Dorchester: 8B Allstate Road, Suite 1
Milford: 230 Fortune Boulevard
Seekonk: 35 Highland Avenue
Michigan
Chesterfield: 50551 Waterside Drive
Farmington Hills: 31075 Orchard Lake Road
Northville: Northville Retail Center, 17223 Haggerty Rd
Walker: Green Ridge Square, 3410 Alpine Avenue NW
White Lake Twp.: 9050 Highland Road
Minnesota
St. Cloud: 3959 Second Street South
New Jersey
Flanders: 30 International Drive, Suite 1
Manalapan: 13 Route 9 South
Paramus: 34 E Ridgewood Ave
Plattsburgh: 73 Centre Drive, Suite 100
New York
Farmingdale: 251 Airport Plaza Blvd.
Middletown: 470 Route 211 East, Suite 3
Mt. Vernon: 500 East Sandford Blvd.
New Hartford: 4805 Commercial Drive
Nevada
Sparks: 195 Los Altos Pkwy
North Carolina
Charlotte: The Arboretum, 3413 Pineville-Matthews Rd.
Ohio
Cincinnati: 3681 Stone Creek Blvd.
Hamilton: Bridgewater Falls, 3451 Princeton Road
Perrysburg: 10027 Fremont Pike
Sandusky: 4020 Milan Road, Unit# 910
Oregon
Beaverton: 2780 SW Cedar Hills Blvd.
Pennsylvania
Wynnewood: 70 E. Wynnewood Blvd.
Puerto Rico
Bayamon: Plaza Del Sol, 725 West Main Avenue
Texas
Port Arthur: Central Mall 3100 Highway 365 Suite 114
Wichita Falls: 3201 Lawrence Road Suite A
Virginia
Christiansburg: 135 Shoppers Way NW
Leesburg: 532 Fort Evans Road
Washington
Lakewood: 5830 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd., S.W.