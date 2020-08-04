Bernie Sanders ends 2020 presidential campaign

Bernie Sanders is dropping out of the race for the White House, leaving former Vice President Joe Biden as the likely Democratic nominee.

Sen. Bernie Sanders has ended his 2020 Democratic presidential campaign. He announced his decision Wednesday during an all staff conference call.

Sanders will address his supporters live online at 11:45 a.m. EST Wednesday.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is largely expected to win the Wisconsin primary. Sanders, in contrast, won the state in 2016 against Hillary Clinton.