Biden tests negative for COVID-19, ends 'strict isolation'

The president is scheduled to appear in the White House Rose Garden around 11:30 a.m. Eastern Wednesday. It is his first public appearance since contracting COVID.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is leaving isolation after testing negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday night and again on Wednesday .

Dr. Kevin O’Connor wrote in a new memo Wednesday morning that the president's symptoms "have been steadily improving and are almost completely resolved."

Biden's doctor said the president will continue to wear a mask while interacting with others at the White House for the next 10 days.

The president tested positive for COVID the first time on Thursday. His doctors say he likely contracted a highly contagious variant of the coronavirus spreading rapidly through the United States.

The variant, known as BA.5, is an offshoot of the omicron strain that emerged late last year, and it's believed to be responsible for the vast majority of current coronavirus cases in the country.

Biden took his fifth and final dose of Paxlovid, which is intended to prevent severe symptoms from COVID-19, on Monday night.

Because of the small percentage of patients treated with Paxlovid who experience a "rebound" and test positive again, Biden will continue to undergo extra testing for the time being.

On Monday, Biden said that he was “feeling better every day.”

After participating in a virtual meeting to talk about computer chip manufacturing, Biden said “everything's on the button” with the medical tests he's been receiving each evening.

He also said he's been sleeping better, joking that his dog had to wake him up this morning.