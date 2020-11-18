x
Nation World

Biden filling top White House team with campaign veterans

The latest round reflects his pledge to have diversity in his staff — the team includes four people of color and five women.
FILE - In this Dec. 28, 2011 file photo, Jennifer O'Malley Dillon is shown in Chicago. President-elect Joe Biden has announced top White House staff positions, drawing from the senior ranks of his campaign and some of his closest confidants. Biden confirmed that former campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon will serve as a deputy chief of staff. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

WASHINGTON — WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden has announced top White House staff positions, drawing from the senior ranks of his campaign and some of his closest confidants. 

Biden confirmed that former campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon will serve as a deputy chief of staff.

Campaign co-chair Louisiana Rep. Cedric Richmond and campaign adviser Steve Ricchetti will hold senior roles in the new administration. 

The new hires represent an initial wave of what will ultimately be hundreds of new White House aides hired in the coming weeks. 

The latest round reflects his pledge to have diversity in his staff — the team includes four people of color and five women.

