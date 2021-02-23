Rapper Bobby Shmurda released from prison after 6 years

Migos frontman Quavo said in an interview with Billboard that he would personally be picking up the Brooklyn rapper.

WASHINGTON — Rapper Bobby Shmurda, known for the Shmoney Dance, is now a free man.

Shmurda, 26, whose real name is Ackquille Pollard, was released from the Clinton Correctional Facility in New York Tuesday morning, according to New York's Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

In an exclusive interview on Monday with Billboard, Migos frontman Quavo, whose real name is Quavious Keyate Marshall, said he would personally be picking up the Brooklyn rapper.

"I'm going to get my guy," Quavo said in the interview. "I'm personally gonna go pick up Bobby Shmurda. I'm bout to go get him. I'm gonna let him show you how I'm gonna pick him up, yessir."

USA Today reports Shmurda will be under community supervision until his sentence is completed on Feb. 23, 2026.

Shmurda was sentenced to seven years in prison after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy and weapons possession charges in connection to what prosecutors said was a leading role in the GS9 gang, The New York Times reported.

He was arrested in late 2014 after he left a recording studio near Radio City Music Hall, according to the Associated Press, only a few days after he performed “Hot Boy” for a national television audience on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

Officers found two handguns and a small amount of cocaine in a car he was riding in, authorities said.

The "Hot Boy" rapper was denied parole in September, the Associated Press reported.