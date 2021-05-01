Around 200 business leaders urge Congress to accept Biden's win

Over 100 House Republicans, along with a dozen Senate Republicans, said they will challenge electoral votes for at least one of the battleground states.

WASHINGTON — A group of about 200 business leaders is imploring Congress to certify the electoral college votes for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Jan. 6.

In a letter, signed by executives of Macy's, Lyft, Pfizer and more, business leaders insist that the "presidential election has been decided and it is time for the country to move forward."

"President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have won the Electoral College and the courts have rejected challenges to the electoral process," the letter adds. "Attempts to thwart or delay this process run counter to the essential tenets of our democracy."

President Donald Trump has been fighting to hold on to the White House, and the president has strongly appealed to Republican lawmakers to reverse his election loss to Joe Biden when they convene to certify the Electoral College vote on Wednesday.

President Trump claims election fraud occurred, however, neither he nor any of the lawmakers promising to object to the certification have presented credible evidence that would have changed the outcome of the Electoral College votes.

Nevertheless, more than 100 House Republicans, along with about a dozen Senate Republicans, have said they will challenge the electoral votes in at least one of the battleground states on Wednesday.

The letter from executives said that Biden is facing enough problems like the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy and jobless Americans, and that he deserves "the respect and bipartisan support of all Americans." The letter adds that there should not be any more delay in transitioning power over to the Biden administration.

Here is the full list of the executives who signed the letter:

William D. Abramson, Director of Brokerage, Buchbinder & Warren Realty Group LLC

Director of Brokerage, Buchbinder & Warren Realty Group LLC Lee S. Ainslie, III, Managing Partner, Maverick Capital

Managing Partner, Maverick Capital Ellen Alemany, Chairman & CEO, CIT Group Inc.

Chairman & CEO, CIT Group Inc. Simon Allen, Chief Executive Officer, McGraw-Hill Education, Inc.

Chief Executive Officer, McGraw-Hill Education, Inc. Leo Argiris, Principal & Chief Operating Officer, Americas Region, Arup

Principal & Chief Operating Officer, Americas Region, Arup Jeffrey H. Aronson, Managing Principal, Centerbridge Partners

Managing Principal, Centerbridge Partners Ajay Banga, Executive Chairman, Mastercard

Executive Chairman, Mastercard Neil Barr, Managing Partner, Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP

Managing Partner, Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP Erin Barringer, Director, Dalberg Americas

Director, Dalberg Americas Candace K. Beinecke, Senior Partner, Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP

Senior Partner, Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP Charles R. Bendit, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Taconic Investment Partners LLC

Co-Chief Executive Officer, Taconic Investment Partners LLC Stephen Berger, Chairman, Odyssey Investment Partners, LLC

Chairman, Odyssey Investment Partners, LLC William H. Berkman, Co-Chairman & CEO, Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc.

Co-Chairman & CEO, Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. Seth Bernstein, President & CEO, AB

President & CEO, AB David Beveridge, Senior Partner, Shearman & Sterling, LLP

Senior Partner, Shearman & Sterling, LLP Michael W. Blair, Presiding Partner, Debevoise & Plimpton LLP

Presiding Partner, Debevoise & Plimpton LLP Jeff T. Blau, Chief Executive Officer, The Related Companies, L.P.

Chief Executive Officer, The Related Companies, L.P. Henry Blodget , CEO and co-founder, Insider Inc.

, CEO and co-founder, Insider Inc. Kathy Bloomgarden, Chief Executive Officer, Ruder Finn, Inc.

Chief Executive Officer, Ruder Finn, Inc. Adam M. Blumenthal, Managing Partner, Blue Wolf Capital Partners

Managing Partner, Blue Wolf Capital Partners Neil Blumenthal, Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Warby Parker

Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Warby Parker John Borthwick, Founder & CEO, Betaworks

Founder & CEO, Betaworks Albert Bourla, Chairman & CEO, Pfizer Inc.

Chairman & CEO, Pfizer Inc. John Bruckner, President, NY, National Grid

President, NY, National Grid Ari Buchalter, President & CEO, Intersection

President & CEO, Intersection Martin S. Burger, Chief Executive Officer, Silverstein Properties, Inc.

Chief Executive Officer, Silverstein Properties, Inc. Donald A. Capoccia, Principal, BFC Partners

Principal, BFC Partners Richard M. Cashin, Managing Partner, One Equity Partners

Managing Partner, One Equity Partners Timothy Cawley, President & CEO, Con Edison, Inc.

President & CEO, Con Edison, Inc. Rodgin Cohen, Senior Chairman, Sullivan & Cromwell LLP

Senior Chairman, Sullivan & Cromwell LLP David Coleman , Chief Executive Officer, The College Board

, Chief Executive Officer, The College Board Anthony R. Coscia, Partner and Executive Committee Member, Windels Marx Lane & Mittendorf, LLP

Partner and Executive Committee Member, Windels Marx Lane & Mittendorf, LLP Cromwell Coulson, President & CEO, OTC Markets Group

President & CEO, OTC Markets Group Todd C. DeGarmo, Chief Executive Officer, STUDIOS Architecture

Chief Executive Officer, STUDIOS Architecture Toby Dodd, President, New York Tri-State, Cushman & Wakefield, Inc.

President, New York Tri-State, Cushman & Wakefield, Inc. William R. Dougherty, Chairman, Executive Committee, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP

Chairman, Executive Committee, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP Brian Duperreault, Chief Executive Officer, American International Group, Inc.

Chief Executive Officer, American International Group, Inc. Douglas Durst, Chairman, Durst Organization Inc.

Chairman, Durst Organization Inc. Richard Edelman, President & CEO, Edelman

President & CEO, Edelman Scott A. Edelman, Chairman, Milbank LLP

Chairman, Milbank LLP Blair W. Effron, Co-Founder, Centerview Partners

Co-Founder, Centerview Partners Joel S. Ehrenkranz, Partner and Co-Founder, Ehrenkranz Partners L.P.

Partner and Co-Founder, Ehrenkranz Partners L.P. Douglas F. Eisenberg, Founder and CEO, A&E Real Estate, LLC

Founder and CEO, A&E Real Estate, LLC Catherine Engelbert, Commissioner, WNBA

Commissioner, WNBA Alexander Farman-Farmaian, Vice Chairman, Portfolio Manager, Edgewood Management LLC

Vice Chairman, Portfolio Manager, Edgewood Management LLC Rob Fauber, President & Chief Executive Officer, Moody’s Corporation

President & Chief Executive Officer, Moody’s Corporation Laurence D. Fink, Chairman & CEO, BlackRock

Chairman & CEO, BlackRock Peter Finn, Founding Partner, Finn Partners

Founding Partner, Finn Partners John Fish, Chairman & CEO, Suffolk

Chairman & CEO, Suffolk Winston C. Fisher, Partner, Fisher Brothers

Partner, Fisher Brothers Alan H. Fishman, Founder, Willow Holdings, Inc.

Founder, Willow Holdings, Inc. William E. Ford, Chief Executive Officer, General Atlantic LLC

Chief Executive Officer, General Atlantic LLC Paul Fribourg, Chairman & CEO, Continental Grain Company

Chairman & CEO, Continental Grain Company Eric J. Friedman, Executive Partner, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP

Executive Partner, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP Jeff Gennette, Chairman & CEO, Macy’s, Inc.

Chairman & CEO, Macy’s, Inc. Dave Gilboa, Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Warby Parker

Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Warby Parker MaryAnne Gilmartin, Founder & CEO, MAG Partners LP

Founder & CEO, MAG Partners LP Dan Glaser, President & CEO, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.

President & CEO, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. Dexter Goei, Chief Executive Officer, Altice USA

Chief Executive Officer, Altice USA Timothy Gokey, Chief Executive Officer, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.

Chief Executive Officer, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. Perry Golkin, Chief Executive Officer, PPC Enterprises LLC

Chief Executive Officer, PPC Enterprises LLC Barry M. Gosin, Chief Executive Officer, Newmark Knight Frank

Chief Executive Officer, Newmark Knight Frank Jonathan D. Gray, President & COO, Blackstone

President & COO, Blackstone Jonathan N. Grayer, Chairman & CEO, Weld North LLC

Chairman & CEO, Weld North LLC Logan Green, Co-Founder & CEO, Lyft

Co-Founder & CEO, Lyft David J. Greenwald, Chairman, Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP

Chairman, Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP Kelly Grier, US Chair & Managing Partner and Americas Managing Partner, Ernst & Young LLP

US Chair & Managing Partner and Americas Managing Partner, Ernst & Young LLP Stewart KP Gross, Managing Director, Lightyear Capital

Managing Director, Lightyear Capital Robin Hayes, Chief Executive Officer, JetBlue Airways Corporation

Chief Executive Officer, JetBlue Airways Corporation Dale Hemmerdinger, Chairman, Atco Properties & Management, Inc.

Chairman, Atco Properties & Management, Inc. Donna Imperato, Chief Executive Officer, BCW

Chief Executive Officer, BCW Frederick J. Iseman, Chairman & CEO, CI Capital Partners LLC

Chairman & CEO, CI Capital Partners LLC Kenneth M. Jacobs, Chairman & CEO, Lazard Ltd

Chairman & CEO, Lazard Ltd John Josephson, Chairman & CEO, Sesac

Chairman & CEO, Sesac Roberta Kaplan, Founding Partner, Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP

Founding Partner, Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP Harry Kargman, Founder & CEO, Kargo

Founder & CEO, Kargo Alex Karp, CEO & Co-Founder, Palantir Technologies

CEO & Co-Founder, Palantir Technologies Brad S. Karp, Chair, Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP

Chair, Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP Charles R. Kaye, Chief Executive Officer, Warburg Pincus LLC

Chief Executive Officer, Warburg Pincus LLC Anthony S. Kendall, Chairman & CEO, Mitchell & Titus, LLP

Chairman & CEO, Mitchell & Titus, LLP Richard A. Kennedy, President & CEO, Skanska USA Inc.

President & CEO, Skanska USA Inc. Michel A. Khalaf, President & CEO, MetLife, Inc.

President & CEO, MetLife, Inc. Brian Kingston, CEO of Real Estate, Brookfield Asset Management

CEO of Real Estate, Brookfield Asset Management Paul Knopp, U.S. Chair & CEO, KPMG LLP

U.S. Chair & CEO, KPMG LLP Henry R. Kravis, Co-Chairman & Co-CEO, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co.

Co-Chairman & Co-CEO, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. Philip Krim, Co-Founder & CEO, Casper

Co-Founder & CEO, Casper Barbara Armand Kushner, President, Armand Corporation

President, Armand Corporation Christopher Larsen, Chief Executive Officer, Halmar International, LLC

Chief Executive Officer, Halmar International, LLC William P. Lauder, Executive Chairman, The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc.

Executive Chairman, The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc. Rochelle B. Lazarus, Chairman Emeritus, Ogilvy & Mather Worldwide

Chairman Emeritus, Ogilvy & Mather Worldwide Kewsong Lee, Chief Executive Officer, The Carlyle Group

Chief Executive Officer, The Carlyle Group Rich Lesser, President & CEO, Boston Consulting Group

President & CEO, Boston Consulting Group Joey Levin, Chief Executive Officer, IAC

Chief Executive Officer, IAC Allan Levine, Chairman & CEO, Global Atlantic Financial Company

Chairman & CEO, Global Atlantic Financial Company Jeffrey E. Levine, Chairman, Douglaston Development

Chairman, Douglaston Development Robert A. Levine, Chief Executive Officer, RAL Companies & Affiliates, LLC

Chief Executive Officer, RAL Companies & Affiliates, LLC Martin Lipton, Senior Partner, Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz

Senior Partner, Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz Alex Liu, Managing Partner & Chairman, Kearney

Managing Partner & Chairman, Kearney Robert P. LoCascio, Founder & CEO, LivePerson, Inc.

Founder & CEO, LivePerson, Inc. Roger Lynch, Chief Executive Officer, Condé Nast

Chief Executive Officer, Condé Nast Mehdi Mahmud, CEO & President, First Eagle Investment Management, LLC

CEO & President, First Eagle Investment Management, LLC Anthony Malkin, Chairman, President & CEO, Empire State Realty Trust

Chairman, President & CEO, Empire State Realty Trust Anthony E. Mann, President & CEO, E-J Electric Installation Co.

President & CEO, E-J Electric Installation Co. Theodore Mathas, Chairman & CEO, New York Life Insurance Company

Chairman & CEO, New York Life Insurance Company Sandeep Mathrani, Chief Executive Officer, WeWork

Chief Executive Officer, WeWork Peter W. May, President & Founding Partner, Trian Partners

President & Founding Partner, Trian Partners Charles R. McCall, Chief Executive Officer, Astoria Energy II LLC &, Astoria Energy LLC

Chief Executive Officer, Astoria Energy II LLC &, Astoria Energy LLC Kevin J. McCarty, Chairman & CEO, West Monroe Partners

Chairman & CEO, West Monroe Partners Andrew McMahon, President & CEO, The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America

President & CEO, The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America Avner Mendelson, President & CEO, Bank Leumi USA

President & CEO, Bank Leumi USA Heidi Messer, Co-Founder & Chairperson, Collective[i]

Co-Founder & Chairperson, Collective[i] Keith Mestrich, President & CEO, Amalgamated Bank

President & CEO, Amalgamated Bank Marc Metrick, President & CEO, Saks Fifth Avenue

President & CEO, Saks Fifth Avenue Edward J. Minskoff, Chairman & CEO, Edward J. Minskoff Equities, Inc.

Chairman & CEO, Edward J. Minskoff Equities, Inc. Greg Mondre, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Silver Lake

Co-Chief Executive Officer, Silver Lake Tyler Morse, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Partner, MCR Development LLC

Chief Executive Officer & Managing Partner, MCR Development LLC Deanna M. Mulligan, Chief Executive Officer, DM Mulligan, LLC

Chief Executive Officer, DM Mulligan, LLC Oscar Munoz, Executive Chairman, United Airlines, Inc.

Executive Chairman, United Airlines, Inc. Daniel Nardello, Chief Executive Officer, Nardello & Co. LLC

Chief Executive Officer, Nardello & Co. LLC Liz Neumark, Chair & Founder, Great Performances

Chair & Founder, Great Performances Mark Pearson, President & CEO, Equitable

President & CEO, Equitable Michael A. Peterson, Chairman & CEO, Peter G. Peterson Foundation

Chairman & CEO, Peter G. Peterson Foundation Michael Phillips, President, Jamestown Properties LLC

President, Jamestown Properties LLC Charles E. Phillips, Jr., Chairman, Infor

Chairman, Infor Deirdre Quinn, Co-Founder & CEO, Lafayette 148 New York

Co-Founder & CEO, Lafayette 148 New York Daniel Ramot, Co-Founder & CEO, Via

Co-Founder & CEO, Via Steven L. Rattner, Chairman & CEO, Willett Advisors LLC

Chairman & CEO, Willett Advisors LLC Scott H. Rechler, Chairman & CEO, RXR Realty LLC

Chairman & CEO, RXR Realty LLC Christiana Riley , Chief Executive Officer, Deutsche Bank Americas

, Chief Executive Officer, Deutsche Bank Americas John Romeo, Managing Partner, Oliver Wyman

Managing Partner, Oliver Wyman James A. Rosenthal, Chief Executive Officer, BlueVoyant

Chief Executive Officer, BlueVoyant Evan Roth, Co-Chief Executive Officer, BBR Partners, LLC

Co-Chief Executive Officer, BBR Partners, LLC Michael I. Roth, Chairman & CEO, Interpublic Group

Chairman & CEO, Interpublic Group Steven Rubenstein, President, Rubenstein Communications, Inc.

President, Rubenstein Communications, Inc. Mitchell E. Rudin, Chairman & CEO, Savills Inc.

Chairman & CEO, Savills Inc. William C. Rudin, Co-Chairman & CEO, Rudin Management Company, Inc.

Co-Chairman & CEO, Rudin Management Company, Inc. Kevin P. Ryan, Founder & CEO, AlleyCorp

Founder & CEO, AlleyCorp Philip K. Ryan, Chairman, Swiss Re Americas

Chairman, Swiss Re Americas Timothy Ryan, U.S. Chair & Senior Partner, PwC

U.S. Chair & Senior Partner, PwC Faiza Saeed, Presiding Partner, Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP

Presiding Partner, Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP Scott Salmirs, President & CEO, ABM Industries Inc.

President & CEO, ABM Industries Inc. Ralph Schlosstein, Co-Chairman & Co-CEO, Evercore Partners Inc.

Co-Chairman & Co-CEO, Evercore Partners Inc. Michael Schmidtberger, Partner & Chair of the Executive Committee, Sidley Austin LLP

Partner & Chair of the Executive Committee, Sidley Austin LLP Alan D. Schnitzer, Chairman & CEO, The Travelers Companies, Inc.

Chairman & CEO, The Travelers Companies, Inc. Alan D. Schwartz, Executive Chairman, Guggenheim Partners, LLC

Executive Chairman, Guggenheim Partners, LLC Kathleen Shanahan, Chief Executive Officer, Turtle & Hughes, Inc.

Chief Executive Officer, Turtle & Hughes, Inc. Suzanne Shank, President & CEO, Siebert Williams Shank & Co., LLC

President & CEO, Siebert Williams Shank & Co., LLC Joseph C. Shenker, Chair, Sullivan & Cromwell LLP

Chair, Sullivan & Cromwell LLP Tarek Sherif, Co-Founder & CEO, Medidata Solutions, Inc.

Co-Founder & CEO, Medidata Solutions, Inc. Jonathan Silvan, Chief Executive Officer, Global Strategy Group, LLC

Chief Executive Officer, Global Strategy Group, LLC Adam Silver, Commissioner, National Basketball Association

Commissioner, National Basketball Association Joshua Silverman, Chief Executive Officer, Etsy, Inc.

Chief Executive Officer, Etsy, Inc. Brad Smith, President, Microsoft

President, Microsoft David M. Solomon, Chairman & CEO, Goldman Sachs

Chairman & CEO, Goldman Sachs Jeffrey Solomon, Chair & CEO, Cowen

Chair & CEO, Cowen Rob Speyer, President & CEO, Tishman Speyer

President & CEO, Tishman Speyer Stephen J. Squeri, Chairman & CEO, American Express Company

Chairman & CEO, American Express Company Robert K. Steel, Chairman, Perella Weinberg Partners

Chairman, Perella Weinberg Partners Douglas C. Steiner, Chairman, Steiner Studios

Chairman, Steiner Studios Alan Suna, Chief Executive Officer, Silvercup Studios

Chief Executive Officer, Silvercup Studios Rajat Suri, Founder & CEO, Presto

Founder & CEO, Presto Sanjay Swani, Managing Partner, Tailwind Capital

Managing Partner, Tailwind Capital Steven R. Swartz, President & CEO, Hearst

President & CEO, Hearst Michael J. Sweeney, Executive Vice President; Eastern U.S. President, HNTB Corporation

Executive Vice President; Eastern U.S. President, HNTB Corporation Julie Sweet, Chief Executive Officer, Accenture

Chief Executive Officer, Accenture Paul J. Taubman, Chairman & CEO, PJT Partners Inc.

Chairman & CEO, PJT Partners Inc. Owen D. Thomas, Chief Executive Officer, Boston Properties

Chief Executive Officer, Boston Properties Wayne Ting, Chief Executive Officer, Lime

Chief Executive Officer, Lime Gary M. Tischler, Founder & Managing Partner, Vanbarton Group LLC

Founder & Managing Partner, Vanbarton Group LLC Daniel R. Tishman, Vice Chairman, AECOM & Principal, Tishman Realty

Vice Chairman, AECOM & Principal, Tishman Realty Paul Todd, Chief Executive Officer, GLG

Chief Executive Officer, GLG Jean-Marie Tritant, Chief Executive Officer, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Chief Executive Officer, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield William B. Tyree, Managing Partner, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Managing Partner, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Joseph Ucuzoglu, Chief Executive Officer, Deloitte

Chief Executive Officer, Deloitte Robert Vecchio, Chief Executive Officer, LPI, Inc.

Chief Executive Officer, LPI, Inc. Ellis Verdi, President, DeVito/Verdi

President, DeVito/Verdi James R. Wacht, President, Lee & Associates NYC

President, Lee & Associates NYC George H. Walker, Chairman & CEO, Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Chairman & CEO, Neuberger Berman Group LLC Robert E. Wankel, Chairman & CEO, The Shubert Organization, Inc.

Chairman & CEO, The Shubert Organization, Inc. Pamela S. Wasserstein, President, Vox Media

President, Vox Media Charles Weinstein, Chief Executive Officer, EisnerAmper LLP

Chief Executive Officer, EisnerAmper LLP David Winter, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Standard Industries Inc.

Co-Chief Executive Officer, Standard Industries Inc. Robert Wolf, Chief Executive Officer, 32 Advisors LLC

Chief Executive Officer, 32 Advisors LLC Kathryn S. Wylde, President & CEO, Partnership for New York City

President & CEO, Partnership for New York City Nina Zagat, Co-Founder, Zagat

Co-Founder, Zagat Tim Zagat, Co-Founder, Zagat

Co-Founder, Zagat Strauss Zelnick, Partner, ZMC

Partner, ZMC James Zelter, Co-President, Apollo Global Management, Inc.

Co-President, Apollo Global Management, Inc. John Zimmer, Co-Founder & President, Lyft