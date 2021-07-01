Business leaders urge peaceful transition, at least one calling for ousting of Trump

A group representing some of the most powerful companies in America is calling on Trump and officials to end the protests.

Three business groups are calling for the attack on the nation’s Capitol to end and for a peaceful transition of power, with one telling President Donald Trump’s Cabinet to consider ousting him.

National Association of Manufacturers CEO Jay Timmons said in a statement Wednesday that Vice President Mike Pence should consider working with the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment “to preserve democracy.”

The 25th Amendment says the vice president and a majority of principal officers of executive departments “or of such other body as Congress” may provide a declaration to Congress that the president “is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.” At that point, the vice president would assume the powers of acting president.

Timmons says, “The outgoing president incited violence in an attempt to retain power, and any elected leader defending him is violating their oath to the Constitution and rejecting democracy in favor of anarchy.” Trump will be replaced by Democratic President-elect Joe Biden on Jan. 20.