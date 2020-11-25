Singer Christina Perri says she lost her baby, who was 'born silent'

The 'A Thousand Years' singer said that their baby 'was born silent after fighting so hard to make it to our world.'

WASHINGTON — Singer and songwriter Christina Perri on Wednesday shared the heartbreaking news that she lost her baby, a girl, who was "born silent."

The 34-year-old "A Thousand Years" singer, who previously suffered a miscarriage, announced her pregnancy loss on social media. It included a photo of herself and her husband Paul Costabile holding the baby's hand.

"Last night we lost our baby girl. She was born silent after fighting so hard to make it to our world. She is at peace now & will live forever in our hearts," Perri said in a tweet.

Costabile shared the same photo on Instagram and said "it’s been a rough couple weeks and we’re so grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers from you all."

last night we lost our baby girl. she was born silent after fighting so hard to make it to our world. she is at peace now & will live forever in our hearts🤍 pic.twitter.com/z6BcEE0uQS — christina perri (@christinaperri) November 25, 2020

Perri's tragic news came just a few days after she shared an update that the baby was being closely monitored and would "still have some challenging issues when they arrive, but hopefully I can stay pregnant a bit longer."

In January, the singer opened up about her miscarriage of an 11-week-old baby. With that experience, she said at the beginning of November she wanted to "celebrate and honor" her new pregnancy with a maternity shoot.

"I truly am grateful to be pregnant and grateful to be a woman," she wrote on November 9. "I am so blown away by what our bodies can do. I don't know if I'll ever be pregnant again, so this time I'm going to celebrate and honor my pregnancy, my baby & my beautiful body."

Perri's news came a few hours before the Duchess of Sussex, formerly Meghan Markle, revealed that she had a miscarriage in July in a New York Times opinion piece.