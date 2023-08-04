Home goods retailer announces 'last day' of business, closing stores in 16 states

There are 49 remaining Christmas Tree Shops locations across 16 states.

WASHINGTON — Christmas Tree Shops has set the closing date for all of its remaining stores.

The home-goods retailer announced on its website that Saturday, Aug. 12 will be the "Last Day" of business before the stores close their doors for good.

This comes just three months after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The retailer is also warning customers to watch out for fake websites claiming to be them, nothing that Christmas Tree Shops "does not sell online."

"There are several websites and Facebook pages claiming to be us. Please make sure you're on our official website and Facebook page before providing any personal information," a notice posted on the company's official website said.

When the Massachusetts-based chain filed for bankruptcy it aimed to complete restructuring and exit Chapter 11 as a “financially stronger retailer” by the end of August. At the time, Christmas Tree Shops planned to close just a small number of underperforming stores.

But in a court filing in late June, Christmas Tree Shops confirmed that it defaulted on a $45 million bankruptcy loan and had agreed to liquidate it's remaining locations, unless a buyer emerged in the final hour.

More than 20 locations have already closed since the going-out-of-business sales began. As of this week, there are still 49 Christmas Tree Shops locations in 16 states, according to its online store locator.

The company has been under new ownership since Bed Bath & Beyond, which also declared bankruptcy earlier this year, sold them in 2020.

Christmas Tree Shops store closings 2023: Full list of remaining stores to close

Connecticut

Danbury: 15 Backus Ave.

Manchester: 120 Hale Road

Orange: 220 Indian River Road

Waterford: 824 Hartford Turnpike

Delaware

Wilmington: 5450 Brandywine Parkway

Rehoboth Beach: 19563 Coastal Hwy

Indiana

Mishawaka: 5851 North Grape Road

Massachusetts

Avon: 15 Stockwell Drive

Foxboro: 340 Patriots Place

Holyoke: 39 Holyoke Street

Hyannis: 655 Route 132

Lynnfield: 28-34 Broadway, Rt. 1 South

North Attleboro: 1505 South Washington Street

Shrewsbury: 1000 Boston Turnpike

Somerville: 177 Middlesex Ave.

Maryland

Waldorf: 2925 Festival Way

Maine

Bangor: 46 Springer Drive

Scarborough: 490 Payne Road

Michigan

Utica: 13361 Hall Road

North Carolina

Greensboro: 1210 Bridford Pkwy East

New Hampshire

North Conway: 1584 White Mt. Highway

Salem: 92 Cluff Crossing Road Route 28

New Jersey

Brick: 479 Rt. 70 East

Cherry Hill: 2130 Route 70 West

Deptford: 1775 Deptford Center Road

Freehold: 100 Trotters Way

Mays Landing: 230 Consumers Square

Paramus: 300 Ikea Drive

Rockaway: 327 Mount Hope Avenue

Springfield: 350 Route 22 West

Woodland Park: 1728 US Route 46

New York

Albany: 1425 Central Avenue

Amherst: 1701 Niagara Falls Blvd Suite 500

Deer Park: 1150 The Arches Circle

Hartsdale: 393 North Central Ave.

Johnson City: 420 Harry L Drive

Middletown: 1100 North Galleria Drive

North Syracuse: 132 Northern Lights Plaza

Poughkeepsie: 1895 South Rd

Riverhead: 1791 Old Country Rd CR58

Rochester: 790 Jefferson Rd. Rte 252

Staten Island: 85 Bricktown Way

Ohio

Dayton: 2264 Miamisburg Centerville Road

Pennsylvania

Moosic: 4001 Shoppes Blvd.

Harrisburg: 4690 High Pointe Blvd.

York: 2935 Concord Road

Rhode Island

Middletown: 99 East Main Road

Virginia

Glen Allen: 9819 West Broad Street

Vermont