Congresswoman has COVID-19 after sheltering with some maskless lawmakers during riot

A press release from Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman's office noted she had been sheltering during the riot "with several colleagues who refused to wear masks."

WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman of New Jersey says she has tested positive for COVID-19 and believes she was exposed during protective isolation in the U.S. Capitol building as a result of Wednesday’s rioting.

She was among dozens of lawmakers whisked to a secure location when pro-Donald Trump insurrectionists stormed the Capitol. A press release from her office on Monday notes that “a number of members within the space ignored instructions to wear masks.”

Watson Coleman is isolating at home and awaiting the results of another test. She says, “While I am experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms, I remain in good spirits and will continue to work on behalf of my constituents.”

The congresswoman added Monday afternoon that while she's feeling okay, she would be going, on her doctor's advice, to the hospital for "monoclonal antibody treatment."

Watson Coleman had received the first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID19 vaccine, which has been made available to members of Congress.

Some members of Congress huddled for hours in the large room, while others were there for a shorter period.