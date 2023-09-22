Thousands of mattresses sold at Costco recalled

The company has so far received more than 500 reports of mold growing on the mattresses sold by Costco.

WASHINGTON — Nearly 50,000 mattresses sold exclusively at Costco are being recalled due to a risk of mold exposure.

According to the recall notice, the Novaform ComfortGrande 14-inch and Novaform DreamAway 8-inch Mattresses may have been exposed to water during the manufacturing process. As a result, these mattresses could have been damp and may have developed mold after being packaged for shipment.

The mold poses a potential health risk to those with compromised immune systems, damaged lungs or an allergy to mold, the alert posted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission noted.

The company has so far received more than 500 reports of mold on the mattresses.

The recalled mattresses were sold at Costco stores in the northwest U.S. and in the San Francisco Bay area, as well as online at Costco.com, from Jan. 2023 through June 2023.

The recall only includes mattresses manufactured at FXI’s San Bernardino, California facility between January 2, 2023 and April 28, 2023, with the following item numbers:

ComfortGrande 14" Mattress

King - #1413200

Cal King - #1413201

Queen - #1413202

Full - #1413203

Twin - #1413204

DreamAway 8" Mattress

Twin - #1698562

Full - #1698564

The item numbers can be found on the law tag attached to the mattress.

Consumers should contact FXI at 888-886-2057 to receive a full refund or a free replacement mattress including free delivery and pick up and disposal of the recalled mattress. Costco is also contacting all known purchasers directly.