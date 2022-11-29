Country singer Jake Flint dies just hours after his wedding

"We should be going through wedding photos but instead I have to pick out clothes to bury my husband in," Jake Flint's wife, Brenda, wrote in a heartbreaking post.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Country singer Jake Flint died unexpectedly on Sunday, just hours after his wedding, according to family and friends.

The Oklahoma singer-songwriter married his wife Brenda on Saturday and then passed away in his sleep, his longtime publicist confirmed to The Oklahoman. He was 37.

"We should be going through wedding photos but instead I have to pick out clothes to bury my husband in," Flint's wife, Brenda, wrote in a Facebook post. "People aren't meant to feel this much pain. My heart is gone and I just really need him to come back. I can't take much more. I need him here."

Brenda Flint also shared a video of her and Jake dancing together while taking wedding photos, just hours before his death with the message "I don't understand."

A cause of death has not been announced.

The singer's former manager, Brenda Cline, wrote on Facebook that he was the "funniest, most hilarious, hardest working, dedicated artist I have ever worked with in my career."

With a broken heart and in deep grief I must announce that Jake Flint has tragically passed away. I’ve tried several... Posted by Brenda Cline on Sunday, November 27, 2022

According to his website, Jake Flint was based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and was the son of a "wildcat oilman and a hard-working mother of two." He began making music after his father was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig's disease.

He released four albums, including 2016's "I'm Not Okay" and a self-titled album in 2020.

Hosty, a one-man band who performed at Flint's wedding on Saturday, also shared a clip on Facebook from the celebration that showed Jake with a guitar singing a song to his wife.