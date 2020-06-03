Daylight saving time starts Sunday

Watch for it at 2 a.m. local time March 8 in most of the United States.

Like clockwork, daylight saving time strikes again this weekend. Watch for it at 2 a.m. local time Sunday in most of the United States.

Don't forget to set your clocks an hour ahead, usually before bed Saturday night, to avoid being late for Sunday morning activities.

With the annual change, sunlight will extend longer into the evening, but the shine will take longer to emerge in the morning.