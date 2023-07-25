DeSantis involved in car crash while in Tennessee

The governor was not injured by the crash, which happened while he was on his way to an event in Chattanooga.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was in a car crash Tuesday morning in Tennessee, according to a statement from his press secretary.

The statement explains the governor was not injured in the crash, which happened while he was on his way to a campaign event in Chattanooga.

DeSantis' team was not hurt.

Campaign press secretary Bryan Griffin released the following statement:

"This morning, the governor was in a car accident while traveling to an event in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He and his team are uninjured.