DeSantis involved in car crash while in Tennessee

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was in a car crash Tuesday morning in Tennessee, according to a statement from his press secretary.
The statement explains the governor was not injured in the crash, which happened while he was on his way to a campaign event in Chattanooga.
DeSantis' team was not hurt.
Campaign press secretary Bryan Griffin released the following statement:
"This morning, the governor was in a car accident while traveling to an event in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He and his team are uninjured.
"We appreciate the prayers and well wishes of the nation for his continued protection while on the campaign trail."