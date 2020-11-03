Dow Jones futures down more than 300 Wednesday

It comes after an 1,167-point gain on Tuesday.

Wall Street is poised for another significant drop at the opening bell on the heels of struggling Asian markets over the coronavirus.

As of 5:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones was down 390 points (1.57%), an improvement from the 677 points it was down a few hours earlier. The S&P 500 was down 49.25 (1.72%) and the Nasdaq was down 136.25 (1.64%).

It comes on the heels of a stellar close in which all three indices rose nearly 5%. The Dow ended up 1,167.14 on Tuesday.

Asian shares have declined but European indexes have opened higher as governments ramp up aid for economies reeling from the virus outbreak. Paris and London rose while benchmarks in Japan, China, Australia and South Korea fell.

The Bank of England cut its key interest rate by half a percentage point to 0.25% as an emergency measure in response to the outbreak of the virus.The central bank of Great Britain said the move would support businesses and consumer confidence.

Hopes rose, faded and then rose again Tuesday on Wall Street that the U.S. government will take effective measures to help reduce disruptions to the economy and to livelihoods from the outbreak as it spreads.

President Donald Trump has pitched his proposed payroll tax break on Capitol Hill as pressure mounts on the administration and Congress to work more vigorously to contain the coronavirus outbreak and respond to the financial fallout.

Trump's economic team joined Tuesday in presenting the economic stimulus package privately to wary Senate Republicans. They've been cool to additional spending at this stage.

Democrats are preparing their own package of low-cost virus testing, unemployment insurance and sick pay for workers struggling to keep paychecks coming as the outbreak disrupts workplaces.