Edward Norton compares Trump's election challenges to failed poker hand

The Oscar-nominated actor shared how his experience growing up with a dad who was a federal prosecutor translates to what he's seeing today.

Actor Edward Norton is sharing his theory for why President Donald Trump has been challenging the results of the election, comparing his recent moves to that of a poker player.

The Oscar-nominated actor admitted he's "no political pundit," but explained how he grew up with federal prosecutor father who taught him a lot and that he's also sat with a fair amount of serious poker players.

Norton charged that the president is trying to create enough anxiety about a peaceful transfer of power so he can "cut a Nixon-style deal in exchange for finally conceding."

"But he doesn’t have the cards. His bluff after ‘the flop’ has been called in court," Norton tweeted. "His ‘turn card’ bluff will be an escalation & his ‘River card’ bluff could be really ugly. But they have to be called."

The "Fight Club" actor's Twitter thread had more than 70,000 retweets by early Friday afternoon. He added that "faith in the strength of our sacred institutions & founding principles is severely stretched...but they will hold. They will."

Michigan state legislators headed to the White House on Friday as Trump made an extraordinary and sure-to-be futile attempt to block Joe Biden's victory in the battleground state and subvert the results of the 2020 presidential election.

His legal team has also suggested that a judge order Pennsylvania to set aside the popular vote there. And his allies are pressuring county officials in Arizona to delay certifying vote tallies. Election law experts see this as the last, dying gasp of the Trump campaign and say there is no question Biden will walk into the Oval Office come January.