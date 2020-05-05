Epson recalls 314,000 scanner power cords for fire hazard

The company said the power adapters can overheat, melt and catch fire.

NAGANO, Japan — Epson and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission are urging customers to immediately stop using recalled adaptors connected to certain scanners.

The company has recalled more than 340,000 power cords sold in the United States with the Epson V-series scanners (V30/V33/V37/V300/V330/V370). The recalled adapters are black with a power cord that connects to the scanner and to an electrical outlet.

“EPSON” and internal part code “EADP-16CB B” are printed on the label of the adaptor.

Epson said there have been 15 incidents worldwide of the adapter melting or catching fire. This has caused property damage, but no injuries have been reported.

The scanners with the recalled adapters were sold at Best Buy, Office Depot, Staples, Walmart, and department stores nationwide from January 2010 through December 2015. The price for the scanner and adapter was anywhere between $55 and $80.