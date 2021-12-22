FedEx driver injured after delivery truck struck by train in Poteau

Poteau police say the 24-year-old driver was crossing railroad tracks when the truck was struck by a southbound Kansas City Southern train.

POTEAU, Okla. — Police in Poteau, Okla., are investigating after a train collided with a FedEx truck Wednesday, Dec. 22, afternoon around 2 p.m.

The crash happened inside Poteau City limits on Bird Ave.

Poteau police say the 24-year-old male driver was crossing railroad tracks when the truck was struck by a southbound Kansas City Southern train.

The driver of the FedEx truck was transported by Life Flight to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa with head and other injuries, according to Poteau police.

Police say the crossing is marked by railroad crossbucks and a yield sign but has no advanced warning systems - (lights/arms).

The identity of the driver has not been released.