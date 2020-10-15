Only 1 contestant made it to Final Jeopardy because it's 2020, of course

It's reportedly only happened twice in the past decade.

Who had "only one contestant makes it to Final Jeopardy" on their 2020 bingo card?

It happened on Tuesday's episode of "Jeopardy!" -- an occurrence so rare that even host Alex Trebek was at a loss.

"I cannot recall the last time we had only one player in Final Jeopardy," Trebek said.

Yahoo Entertainment reports contestant Natt Supab finished with negative $400 while Alex Switzky risked his entire bank of $5,900 on the final clue and lost.

That left just the champion, Kevin Walsh, to head to the final round with $14,400.

"You can risk a bundle, you know," Trebek said.

CNN reports the Final Jeopardy clue under the topic Literary Pronouns was "Thanks to a horror film, this novel returned to the bestseller lists in 2017, some 30 years after reaching No. 1."

Walsh didn't risk that much: $4,400. He got the answer right -- "It" by Stephen King -- to head home with $18,800 to wrap up his fourth victory.

He won again on Wednesday, bringing his five-day total to $111,301.

Yahoo reports it's just the second time in a decade that only one contestant has made it to Final Jeopardy.

Fans on Twitter had a field day.

Only one person qualified for Final Jeopardy and my family screamed for 30 seconds straight — bones? (@jackie_bonez) October 13, 2020

In all my years of watching @Jeopardy , a very exciting thing happened on tonight’s episode that I can’t ever recall seeing before... @ the time of Final Jeopardy, only 1 contestant was left standing, as the other 2 were in the negative! Mind blowing! Well done, Kevin! (10.13.20) pic.twitter.com/8Eda8nw3l0 — Solace Soul (@SolaceSoul7) October 14, 2020

Peak 2020. There’s only one contestant for final @Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/PWuNr29Ihe — Chris Ariens (@ChrisAriens) October 13, 2020