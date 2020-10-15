Only 1 contestant made it to Final Jeopardy because it's 2020, of course

Editor's note: The video above is from March 2020
Who had "only one contestant makes it to Final Jeopardy" on their 2020 bingo card?
It happened on Tuesday's episode of "Jeopardy!" -- an occurrence so rare that even host Alex Trebek was at a loss.
"I cannot recall the last time we had only one player in Final Jeopardy," Trebek said.
Yahoo Entertainment reports contestant Natt Supab finished with negative $400 while Alex Switzky risked his entire bank of $5,900 on the final clue and lost.
That left just the champion, Kevin Walsh, to head to the final round with $14,400.
"You can risk a bundle, you know," Trebek said.
CNN reports the Final Jeopardy clue under the topic Literary Pronouns was "Thanks to a horror film, this novel returned to the bestseller lists in 2017, some 30 years after reaching No. 1."
Walsh didn't risk that much: $4,400. He got the answer right -- "It" by Stephen King -- to head home with $18,800 to wrap up his fourth victory.
He won again on Wednesday, bringing his five-day total to $111,301.
Yahoo reports it's just the second time in a decade that only one contestant has made it to Final Jeopardy.
Fans on Twitter had a field day.