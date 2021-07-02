Fiverr Super Bowl ad spins one of the stranger moments of Trump's presidency

The talent marketplace tool is borrowing from the Four Season's Total Landscaping kerfuffle during the election to cleverly promote its affordable resources mission.

For one of advertising's most important times of the year, Super Bowl ad spots have to go big or go home. And, connecting to some of the most historic recent events in history is a powerful tactic.

The talent marketplace Fiverr is putting a sci-fi spin on one of the oddest moments of Trump's presidency, which could be a welcome comedic take for many still reeling from the plethora of head-tilting scenarios during Trump's time in office.

A small landscaping business on the outskirts of Philadelphia, set between a sex shop and a crematorium, became the location of one of the most interesting moments in modern political history. A tweet from then president Trump told a press gaggle to meet at what was expected to be the posh Four Seasons Hotel. Soon after that was hastily amended and the press was then told to head to a small landscaping business of the same name.

A teaser for the Fiverr ad has been released and shows the garage entrance to Four Season's Total Landscaping in Philadelphia where the Nov. 6 press conference mix up with Trump's then lawyer Rudy Giuliani took place.

The 18 second teaser clip of the ad zooms in on a white door in low light, which then opens to reveal a hidden science fiction scene inside, with what is said to be a silhouette of the small businesses' owner and President Marie Siravo.

The ad's message is expected to be that there is more to Four Season's Total Landscaping than what the public now knows of it from the quirky Nov. 6 mix up. And, that's part of the mission behind Fiverr, to connect the public with small businesses by helping them learn more.