Fresh Express recalls salad mix over listeria concerns

STREAMWOOD, Ill. — Do you have any packaged salad mix in the fridge? It's time to check the labels.

Fresh Express is recalling some of its salad products over concerns that they could be contaminated by Listeria monocytogenes, a potentially deadly bacteria. Listeria infections can be serious or fatal in young kids, elderly people, and people with weakened immune systems. It can also cause serious complications for pregnant women and their newborns.

Fresh Express said the recall includes "all use-by dates of fresh salads with product codes Z324 through Z350." You can find all of the recalled products' names and codes through the company's announcement on the FDA's website.

Many of the recalled salads have "Fresh Express" on the packaging, but others are marketed under other names. Those names include Giant Eagle, Little Salad Bar, Marketside, O Organics, Signature Farms, Simply Nature, Weis Fresh From the Field, and Wellsley Farms.

The recalled salads were sold through retailers in the Northeast and Midwest regions of the U.S., and in some parts of Canada.

The potential for contamination was found through a random sample test by the Michigan Department of Agriculture. The department found Listeria monocytogenes in a package of Fresh Express 9 oz. Sweet Hearts salad mix. Fresh Express said it halted production at the Illinois facility where the product was made and did a sanitation review.

What if I have one of the recalled salads?

Fresh Express said you can get a refund or more information by calling the Fresh Express Consumer Response Center at (800) 242-5472 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern. Refunds are also available where you bought the product.

The company said it has contacted retailers to remove the recalled salads from store shelves.

What are the symptoms of a listeria infection?

According to the FDA, mild symptoms of listeria infections can include fever, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. Symptoms set in a few hours or as long as two to three days after eating contaminated food. More severe cases could take as long as three months to develop. The bacteria can survive and grow even while refrigerated.

Listeria infections can be particularly dangerous for pregnant women and newborns, leading to complications including miscarriage and stillbirth.

If you think you may have symptoms of a listeria infection, call your health care provider.

Where were the salads sold?