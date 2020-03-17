German 'Big Brother' contestants to be told about coronavirus pandemic on live show

The contestants have been isolated from the outside world since Feb. 6

While the world responds to the pandemic of the new coronavirus, Germany's "Big Brother" contestants have been living unaware since early February. Now, they will be told of the pandemic disease on a live show.

The contestants have been living in isolation for the reality game show since Feb. 6, according to a statement from the German network Sat 1. The rules of the show require the contestants to halt contact with the outside world.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, producers of the show originally made a decision to keep contestants in the dark about the pandemic. However, the network issued a statement Monday announcing a doctor would be informing the contestants of the situation on a live show. The show will air on Tuesday, March 17 at 7:00 p.m. in Germany. Dr. Andreas Kaniewski will let the contestants know about the pandemic, answer questions and play videos from contestants' family members.

According to USA Today, the contestants of "Big Brother" Canada are also currently unaware of the pandemic and have also been in isolation since February. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently announced the country would be closing its border to foreign nationals, except for air crew, diplomats, immediate family of Canadian Citizens and U.S. citizens.

"Big Brother" is originally an American reality game show. According to the U.S. "Big Brother" "follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with dozens of high-definition cameras and microphones recording their every move, 24 hours a day. Each week, the Houseguests will vote someone out of the house." The last contestant standing wins a cash prize.

The no contact rule for "Big Brother" has been broken before for special circumstances. In 2001, the U.S. version of "Big Brother" lifted their rule about contact with the outside world to inform the contestants of the events of 9/11.

According to a tracker from John Hopkins University, Germany has reported more than 7,500 cases of the virus and 20 deaths.

The majority of people who have the new coronavirus, which causes the disease known as COVID-19, will get better without any long-term effects, according to an Oregon doctor.