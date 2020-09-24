'Grateful': Gigi Hadid welcomes baby girl with Zayn Malik

Model Gigi Hadid and her boyfriend Zayn Malik announced the birth of their baby on social media. However, neither parent revealed the baby's name.

LOS ANGELES — Model Gigi Hadid and her musician boyfriend Zayn Malik took to social media to celebrate the arrival of an infant girl, with dad saying he's “grateful" and “thankful.”

“To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine,” Malik wrote on Twitter.

He shared a black and white image featuring Malik and their daughter holding hands. Hadid also shared a similar photo on Instagram, with the caption: "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changing our world. So in love."

Neither parent revealed the baby's name.

Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful🙏🏽❤️to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x pic.twitter.com/nvhfOkk2fw — zayn (@zaynmalik) September 24, 2020

The supermodel confirmed her pregnancy in April at Jimmy Fallon's “The Tonight Show." It is Hadid's her first child with boyfriend Malik, a former member of One Direction.