Google buys $450M stake in ADT to give Nest a new perch

The partnership will require ADT to use Nest's internet-connected cameras, as well as another device called the Nest Home Hub.

Google will pay $450 million for a nearly 7% stake in longtime home and business security provider ADT Inc. 

It's a deal that will open new opportunities for one of the internet's most powerful companies to extend the reach of its Nest cameras and voice-activated voice assistant. The partnership announced Monday requires ADT to use Nest's internet-connected cameras, as well as another device called the Nest Home Hub that comes with an internet-connected camera, as part of is customers' security systems. 

Both devices also are equipped with Google's digital assistant. ADT, a company with roots dating back to 1874, currently has 6.5 million customers. 

