Houston police officer shot, killed near motel off I-45 north

HOUSTON — A Houston police officer was shot and killed at a motel in north Houston, according to HPD.
It happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 7700 block of I-45 north near West Canino Road.
Witnesses told police there were multiple gunshots and the suspect drove away in a Mercedes.
HPD homicide detectives are on the scene. Police Chief Art Acevedo is on his way.
Traffic in the outbound lanes and feeder road is backed up. Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.
