How you can celebrate Juneteenth virtually and in person

Celebrate Black people and culture no matter where you are.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Juneteenth (June 19) is the day that marks the end of slavery in America.

The end of slavery in the United States is often recognized by President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation of 1863. But the holiday commemorating the freedom of African Americans was recognized only after the last slaves were told about the president’s order nearly 2 1/2 years later.

The Huntsville-Madison County Public Library shared this history and image:

How can you celebrate Juneteenth?

Events in the Tennessee Valley:

Friday, June 19, 11:00 a.m. The WEUP Perfected Praise Radio Show is hosting #Juneteenth #DriveToJustice #HuntsvilleAL, a vehicle procession ending in a celebration with speakers, voter registration, a prayer for stolen lives. Attendees are requested to wear masks. Meet at the WEUP parking lot at 10:30 a.m. to join the procession.

Friday, 11:45 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. 3rd Street Youth Juneteenth Celebration, 407 3rd Street SW, Decatur. Celebration to promote awareness to youth about the history of Juneteenth and the understanding of equality and freedom for African Americans.

Friday, June 19, 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The Rebuild Project, Inc: Juneteenth Celebration at Stoner Field, 3715 Bragg St. NW, Huntsville, is a free event with food, games, storytelling and more! All ages, especially children, are welcome! They aim to provide a POSITIVE, fun and educational environment. Security will be enforced. Join them and help celebrate history!

Saturday, June 20, 2:00 p.m. Juneteenth Jubilee at Stoner Field, 3715 Bragg St. NW, Huntsville. Free event with vendors, free food, and entertainment for all ages.

Saturday, June 20, 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Juneteenth Festival at Fashion Rehabx, 3400 Blue Springs Rd. A-4, Huntsville. Free event featuring vendors, free food, and free networking.

Virtual events across the country:

Juneteenth Music Festival

Check out the online destination celebrations around the world showcasing art, history, education and music.

The virtual festival will start Thursday, June 18.

More details here.

Juneteenth Live Streaming Music Festival

Based in Dallas, this two-day online event will feature blues, RnB, zydeco and jazz artists.

The music festival will stream on Friday, June 19 and Saturday, June 20.

On Thursday, June 19 there will also be a virtual black film festival.

Tickets are $10 and the festival will be streamed on Youtube. Proceeds from the festival will go to local community organizations.

More details here.

Juneteenth 2020 Celebration by African American Museum of Iowa

June 15 through June 20

Free online event

More details here.

Juneteenth Community Day Celebration by The Amistad Center for Arts and Culture in Connecticut

You'll get a chance to learn about African American traditions and history through dance, music, storytelling and art. There is even special content available now online.

More details here.

Juneteenth 2020: Stay Black and Live by Carver Museum and Cultural Center in Texas

This program will be streaming across social media platforms. There will be speeches, music, spoken word and raffle prizes.

More details here.

Cincinnati Juneteenth Festival: Virtual Juneteenth

In lieu of Cincinnati's 33rd Juneteenth Festival, organizers are hosting a Virtual Juneteenth on Vimeo and YouTube.

Learn more here.

Memphis Juneteenth Urban Music Festival

Memphis Juneteenth is hosting an awareness webinar with guest speaker Tammy Borkcom.

Learn more here.

Juneteenth Shop Black Virtual Experience

A Memphis business woman launched a website to connect shoppers with black-owned businesses.

About 100 businesses will be featured during the event on June 19. There will be a variety of products available from skin care, clothing, food and more.

The virtual shopping experience will be from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. CST.