Ikea shoppers can claim share of $24 million settlement. Here's how.

If you shopped at Ikea between Oct. 2017 and Dec. 2019, the retailer may owe you money.

WASHINGTON — Customers who shopped at Ikea between Oct. 18, 2017 and Dec. 31, 2019, can now apply for their share of a $24 million settlement. But you have to act fast because the deadline is Thursday.

While Ikea denies the allegations and denies any wrongdoing, it agreed to the settlement, the website notes.

The Swedish company currently has 50 U.S. stores along with two "plan and order points" and several pick-up locations. It recently announced plans to open eight new U.S. stores over the next three years.

Who is eligible for the Ikea settlement?

You are eligible if an Ikea store in the U.S. gave you a receipt for a credit card or debit card transaction that contained more than the last five digits of the card number at any time between Oct. 18, 2017 and Dec. 31, 2019.

How to apply for the Ikea class-action settlement?

Many people who are eligible, according to Ikea records, were sent an email or postcard about the settlement with a claim number. If you received a claim number, you may file online.

If you didn't receive a notification but think you are eligible, you can print out a personalized claim form and mail it to:

Richardson v. Ikea Claims Administrator

P.O. Box 6175

Novato, CA, 94948-6175.

All claims must be submitted or postmarked by 11:59 p.m. PDT on May 4, 2023.

You can also reach out to the Claims Administrator for more information by calling 1-855-958-6213. The Claims Administrator may request additional info from those who submit Claim Forms to validate claims.

How much will you get from the Ikea settlement?