Ken Jennings to host first 'Jeopardy!' episodes when production resumes

"Jeopardy!" announced Monday that it will resume production of the game show next week with a series of interim guests hosts, starting with its “Greatest of All Time” champion: Ken Jennings.

"We will resume production on 11/30 with a series of interim guest hosts from the Jeopardy! family – starting with Ken Jennings. Additional guest hosts to be announced," the show posted on Twitter.

The first guest-hosted episodes will air Jan. 11, 2021.

Trebek, 80, passed away earlier this month following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

"Jeopardy!" had previously announced Trebek's final episode would air Christmas Day. The show gave an updated schedule Monday and said the final episodes will now air the week of Jan. 4, 2021.

The show will air what it says is 10 of Trebek's best episodes the weeks of Dec. 21 and Dec. 28.

Jennings holds "Jeopardy's" all-time records for most consecutive games won (74) and highest winnings in regular-season play ($2,520,700), the show said. He was crowned "Greatest of All Time” following a multi-night, prime-time event earlier this year in which he defeated fellow top-money winners James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter.