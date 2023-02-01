Jeremy Renner suffered 'extensive' injuries in snow plow incident

A spokesperson for the Oscar-nominated actor provided an update Monday on his condition.

WASHINGTON — “Avengers” star Jeremy Renner is out of surgery and remains in critical condition after suffering "extensive" injuries on Sunday while plowing snow in Reno, Nevada.

A spokesperson for the actor said in a update Monday evening shared with multiple media outlets that Renner, 51, "suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today."

"He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition. Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families. They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans,” the actor's representative added.

Extra cited a source who said it was "a miracle" Renner was alive, but he is conscious and "mentally aware."

CNN reported Monday evening that a source close to the actor described the injuries as "extensive."

According to a release from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a "traumatic injury" involving Renner in the area of Mt. Rose Highway near Reno at about 9 a.m. Sunday.

The sheriff's office did not provide details on the extent of Renner's injuries or what may have caused them, but said no other people were involved and the circumstances are under investigation.

Renner owns a home near Mt. Rose - Ski Tahoe, the Reno Gazette Journal reports. The mountain retreat and surrounding areas were hit by a strong winter storm over New Year's weekend.

In 2015, Renner posted a photo of himself with a snowcat, which is a vehicle used to navigate through the snow. It's unclear whether this was the vehicle involved in the incident.

Renner is perhaps most recognizable as Hawkeye, the sharp-shooting member of the superhero Avengers squad in Marvel's sprawling movie and television universe.

He is a two-time acting Oscar nominee, scoring back-to-back nods for “The Hurt Locker” and “The Town.” Renner's portrayal of a bomb disposal specialist in Iraq in 2008's “The Hurt Locker” helped turn him into a household name.

“The Avengers" in 2012 cemented him as part of Marvel's grand storytelling ambitions, with his character appearing in several sequels and getting its own Disney+ series, “Hawkeye.”

Renner currently stars as Mike McLusky in the Paramount+ thriller series "Mayor of Kingstown."