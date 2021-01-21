x
Jill Biden's inauguration night outfit featured subtle nod to unity

Jill Biden's coat and dress featured embroidered flowers representing every U.S. state and territory.

WASHINGTON — The formal coat and dress that first lady Jill Biden wore on inauguration night were inspired by the message of unity, according to the designer. 

The ivory coat and wool dress featured embroidery reflecting all of the state flowers of the United States and territories and the District of Columbia. It was created by Dr. Biden's friend and designer Gabriela Hearst. 

"Unity makes strength and it is needed for the road ahead," Hearst said in a statement posted on Instagram

The state flowers were embroidered onto the first lady's coat and on the silk neckline and arms of the dress. Each flower took around two hours to apply.

Inside the coat, Hearst revealed there was a quote from Benjamin Franklin to represent Jill Biden's lifelong calling and service as an educator.

“Tell me and I forget. Teach me and I remember. Involve me and I learn,” the embroidered quote read, according to Hearst.  

The first lady joined President Joe Biden at the Lincoln Memorial on Wednesday night when he spoke during the "Celebrating America" primetime special. 

The president wore a navy suit and navy overcoat, both by American designer Ralph Lauren, according to the White House Press Office. 

Credit: AP
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden pose for a photo with family members at the Celebrating America concert at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, after his inauguration.. (Joshua Roberts/Pool photo via AP)

Joe and Jill Biden later watched from a White House balcony as fireworks lit up the sky to cap off the evening's celebration. 

Credit: AP
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden watch fireworks light up the sky from the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

In a video posted overnight, the first lady thanked everyone who worked to create the Inauguration Day festivities.

"As a national guard mom, I'm grateful for our service members, first responders, civil servants who have put in hours upon hours of work, to make sure that our inauguration was a reflection of the pride and promise of our nation," Dr. Jill Biden said.  

