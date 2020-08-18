Jimmy, Rosalynn Carter to address Democrats' convention Tuesday

Tennessee State Senator Raumesh Akbari is also slated to speak Tuesday night.

Former President Jimmy Carter is making his first appearance at a presidential nominating convention in eight years.

Organizers of the Democratic National Convention announced Tuesday that Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, would address attendees at the virtual gathering that evening.

The 39th president, 95, did not attend the 2016 convention in Philadelphia. He did record a speech for the 2012 gathering, which was broadcast in prime time on that convention’s second night.

According to the evening's program, Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter will speak after Caroline Kennedy, the former U.S. Ambassador and daughter of President John F. Kennedy, and Jack Schlossberg, who is the grandson of President John F. Kennedy. The Carters will be followed by remarks from President Bill Clinton.

Tuesday also marks Rosalynn Carter's 93rd birthday. Last month, Jimmy Carter penned a letter that was read during Rep. John Lewis' funeral. The Georgia Democrat has been sheltering at his home in Plains, Georgia with his wife.