Joe Coulombe, founder of popular Trader Joe’s markets, dies

LOS ANGELES — The man who created Trader Joe’s markets with a vision that college-educated but poorly paid young people would buy healthy foods if they could only afford them has died.

He opened the first of his quirky, nautically themed markets in Pasadena, California, in 1967. He stocked it with granola, organic foods and other items he bought directly from suppliers to hold prices down. The store had a nautical theme and it was run by people who were described as “traders on the high seas.”