Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes cleared to play in AFC championship

The reigning Super Bowl MVP will be playing in his third consecutive conference title game.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was cleared Friday from the league's concussion protocol after his third consecutive day of practice and will be under center when Kansas City plays the Buffalo Bills in the AFC championship game.

Mahomes was hurt in the third quarter of the Chiefs' divisional-round win over Cleveland. He returned to take the majority of snaps in a light workout Wednesday, then did the same again during the longest practice of the week Thursday.