Keke Palmer reveals pregnancy on 'Saturday Night Live'

WASHINGTON — Keke Palmer announced she is pregnant with her first child during her "Saturday Night Live" episode.

During the "Nope" star's opening monologue, she addressed rumors about a potential pregnancy. Seconds later, she ripped open her trench coat and dramatically revealed her baby bump.

“There are people in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I want to set the record straight,” Palmer said on the show. “I am.”

Palmer, 29, is expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson.

Reflecting on her "Saturday Night Live" episode, Palmer posted on Instagram thanking all those involved in the episode, including Lorne Michaels, Kenan Thompson, Kel Mitchell and her boyfriend.

"This year has taken me for a ride! And how cool, my baby and I are already doing it all together," Palmer shared on Instagram. "Thank you to my team who have been constantly reaching and moving mountains to extend the reaches of my gift and thank you to my other half @dvulton for giving me the things that only true unity can bring."

In 2020, Palmer shared she her journey with polycystic ovary syndrome, sometimes referred to as PCOS, with a selfie of her acne scars.

PCOS is a hormonal imbalance that usually results in irregular periods, ovarian cysts, acne and weight gain, according to WomensHealth.gov. Women with PCOS could have trouble with fertility.

Between 5% and 10% of women who are of childbearing age have PCOS.