Kenny Mayne leaving ESPN after 27 years

Mayne announced his departure on Twitter, calling himself a 'salary cap casualty.'

The video above is from July 2018.

Kenny Mayne, one of the mainstays at ESPN and known for his dry comedic delivery of sports highlights and features, is leaving the network after 27 years.

Mayne announced his departure on Twitter, calling himself a "salary cap casualty."

"I will miss the people," Mayne tweeted. "I will miss the vending machine set up over by the old Van Pelt joint. We had everything."

Mayne joined the network in May 1994, according to his bio page that was still active on the network website Monday night. He was a regular anchor on the late-night SportsCenter from Bristol, Conn., and made guest appearances on the overnight SportsCenter from Los Angeles.

I am leaving ESPN.

Salary cap casualty.

Thanks for the opportunity Vince Doria & Al Jaffe & for taking my solicitations

Herman/Stinton/Lynch.



I will miss the people.

I will miss the vending machine set up over by the old Van Pelt joint.

We had everything.



IntoTheGreatWideOpen# — Kenny Mayne (@Kenny_Mayne) May 10, 2021

In addition to anchoring, he produced feature pieces including "Mayne Street," in which he played a fictionalized version of himself, according to ESPN. These often aired on "Sunday NFL Countdown."

Before his time at ESPN, Mayne saw some success in college sports. The native of Kent, Wash., attended Wenatchee Valley Community College where he earned an honorable mention junior college All-American quarterback in 1978, according to ESPN. He went on to the University of Nevada-Las Vegas, where he played two years of football and graduated before signing as a free agent with the Seattle Seahawks in 1982.