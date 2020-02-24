Kobe Bryant memorial service set for Monday in Los Angeles

A memorial service for NBA great Kobe Bryant is scheduled for Monday. The celebration of life is set for 10 o’clock in the morning in Los Angeles. It will...

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (CNN Newsource) – A memorial service for NBA great Kobe Bryant is scheduled for Monday. The celebration of life is set for 10 o’clock in the morning in Los Angeles. It will be at the Staples Center where Bryant played with the Lakers.

It’s also for his daughter Gianna. She and seven others died in a helicopter crash with Kobe last month. The service is taking place February 24, and that date is significant. Two was Gianna’s jersey number and 24 was her dad’s.

NBA TV will broadcast the service, and it also will be available by live stream.