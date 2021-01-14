Lady Gaga to sing national anthem, J-Lo to perform at Biden's inauguration

The announcement of their participation comes one day after Tom Hanks was named the host of a 90-minute primetime TV special celebrating Biden's inauguration.

WASHINGTON — Lady Gaga will sing the national anthem at Joe Biden's inauguration and Jennifer Lopez will give a musical performance on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol when Biden is sworn in as the nation's 46th president next Wednesday.

The announcement of their participation comes one-day after Tom Hanks was named the host of a 90-minute primetime TV special celebrating Biden's inauguration. Other performers include Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato and Ant Clemons.

At the swearing-in ceremony, the Rev. Leo O’Donovan, a former Georgetown University president, will give the invocation and the Pledge of Allegiance will be led by Andrea Hall, a firefighter from Georgia.