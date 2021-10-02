Larry Flynt, infamous pornographer, dead at 78

Larry Flynt shot to fame in the media and the courtroom over First Amendment rights while making Hustler magazine a household name.

Infamous pornographer Larry Flynt was found dead in his Los Angeles home Wednesday. He was 78. His death was confirmed by his brother Jimmy Flynt, but a specific cause was not given.

He was a name synonymous with the gritty and tawdry world of porn, making his glossy Hustler a household name throughout the U.S. Flynt's fame spiked as he fought court battles for what he argued were his First Amendment rights to make what was popularly perceived as simply smut.

Flynt was sued repeatedly, jailed for contempt of court and gagged for his outbursts in front of judges. But, controversy in the media was what fueled Flynt's fight for his empire of vice.

From east Kentucky, he grew his businesses starting out with multiple run down bars in Ohio, building that into the $100 million porn empire with his magazines, and private clubs. Flynt eventually parlayed it all into the empire he ran at his pinnacle that included a swanky casino in the suburbs of Las Vegas, among other sex industry ventures, as the Washington Post reported.